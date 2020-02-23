Police use tear gas as anti-CAA protests get violent in Delhi's Maujpur area

By Online Desk

Stone pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur area of Delhi on Sunday due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the public that entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro stations have been closed.

"Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur are closed," DMRC's tweet at around 5 pm on Sunday read.

Delhi: Stone pelting between two groups in Maujpur area, tear gas shells fired by Police. https://t.co/Pqm7REZMGW pic.twitter.com/yJYHsUbuwk — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, an anti-CAA protest by around 500 people, mostly women, near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi continued on Sunday.

The protest began on Saturday night, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revokes the CAA.

(With ANI inputs)