Home Cities Delhi

Shaheen Bagh 2.0 in the making? Around 500 people gather in Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA

The protesting women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women during a dharna against CAA, NRC and NPR near Jafrabaad metro station in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 500 people, mostly women, gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), blocking a major road.

The women, carrying the national tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

They also tied a blue band on their arm and also raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans.

There was heavy security deployment, including women police personnel, in the area.

The women have blocked road No.66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Traffic was also blocked due to the sudden protest at the site.

The police were trying to talk to protesters to clear the road.

ALSO READ | Jamiat faction denounces NPR, urges people to not cooperate with enumerators

A woman, who identified herself as Bushra, said till the time CAA is not revoked, the protesters will not leave the site.

Social activist Faheem Baig said there is resentment within the people against the way the government is handling the issue.

Shamim Ahmed, a local cleric, was in talks with the protesters at Jaffrabad to persuade them to leave the site.

A protest is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended Citizenship Act.

ALSO READ | As businesses nosedive, Shaheen Bagh shopkeepers meet advocate Shahni with their demands

The protest at Jaffrabad took place at a time efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The protesters have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida.

The Supreme Court has appointed interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to the anti-CAA protesters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act CAA NRC NPR Shaheen Bagh
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp