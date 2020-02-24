A museum dedicated to life, philosophy of Dara Shikoh at his mansion in New Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: A first-of-its-kind museum depicting the life of ill-fated Mughal prince Dara Shikoh, known for his mystical bent of mind, is in the offing as the state archaeology department (SAD) plans to set up a gallery in his name. It is set to be a part of a proposed museum on the seven cities of Delhi in Dara Shikoh library at Kashmere Gate.

The heritage edifice — a blend of Mughal architecture and colonial addition — was essentially a mansion on the Yamuna bank built by Shikoh, who was supposed to take over the reign of Mughal empire after Shahjahan, himself in 1637. The prince, killed at the age of 44, was also a poet and Sanskrit scholar. He is believed to have translated the Upanishads into Persian languages at this library, which in later years served as the residence of Mughal viceroy of Punjab Ali Mardan Khan and a powerful British officer in Mughal court David Ochterlony.

It is presently a part of Ambedkar University’s campus and is being restored. A senior official of the Delhi government, aware of the plan, said that the department had agreed in principle to the idea, mooted by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. “When the minister (Akbar) was in the office, he had written to the archaeology department to dedicate a section of the museum to Dara Shikoh. The department decided to honour his suggestion and proposed to set aside one-fourth portion of the planned cities of Delhi museum for a gallery showcasing the life history and philosophy of Dara,” said a government official.

Shikoh, who was the heir-apparent of Emperor Shah Jahan, is the only royalty of Mughal lineage being promoted as the face of inclusiveness and a true Muslim by the current BJP government at the Centre.

Shikoh was executed in 1659 following a struggle for succession by his younger brother Aurangzeb, who declared himself the king later. Recently, the Central government formed a seven-member committee of historians and archaeologists to locate the grave of Shikoh, who is believed to be buried inside Humayun’s Tomb complex in Nizamuddin.

In 2017, Dalhousie Road in Delhi was renamed after Shikoh. According to government officials, associated with the restoration of the historic library being carried out by Delhi chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, it will take another couple of months to finish the job after which the department will start working on the museum project, which was conceived back in 2011.