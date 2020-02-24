Home Cities Delhi

Delhi clashes: Congress seeks Amit Shah's resignation; Rahul Gandhi condemns violence

Published: 24th February 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti and pro CAA supporters at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday questioned the 'silence' of Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes in Delhi and demanded his resignation, as party leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to show restraint, compassion and understanding irrespective of the provocation.

The party also blamed the Delhi Police for failing to maintain law and order in the city and criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for having "shaken off his responsibility", saying people of Delhi are paying the price of a political blame game.

Gandhi said peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," he tweeted.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the violence.

Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.

This is the second day of clashes in Delhi where US President Donald Trump will arrive on Monday evening.

"Delhi police has completely failed to maintain law and order. Delhi CM has shaken off his responsibility completely, while the HM stays silent. HM should take responsibility and resign immediately. The people of Delhi are paying the price of political blame-game," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

"The horrific violence in parts of Delhi, resulting in the loss of life of a head constable, is deeply saddening. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace and law and order in the capital," the party said.

