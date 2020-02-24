Home Cities Delhi

Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Babarpur metro stations in Delhi closed due to anti-CAA protest

While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening after an incident of stone-pelting.

Published: 24th February 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:59 AM

Women during a sit-in protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jaffrabad in New Delhi on Sunday

Women during a sit-in protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jaffrabad in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations citing security reasons.

Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest here. While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening after an incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups in Maujpur area. The police had to resort to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security. Heavy security has been deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest there, against CAA.

Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "Azadi". Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and are staging a protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which begun on Saturday late evening at Jaffrabad metro station continued today.

TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Delhi Metro Jaffrabad CAA protest CAA protest Delhi metro closed Babarpur metro station Jaffrabad metro station
