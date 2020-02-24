Home Cities Delhi

First session of Delhi assembly starts from today

The first session of seventh Delhi legislative assembly will be held on Monday with newly elected MLAs taking the oath.

Published: 24th February 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first session of seventh Delhi legislative assembly will be held on Monday with newly elected MLAs taking the oath. The oath will be administered by pro-tem Speaker Shoaib Iqbal, who is the senior-most member of the House. This is his sixth term. Iqbal was appointed the pro-tem Speaker on Thursday by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

After administering oaths to all MLAs, the election for the full-time Speaker of the House will take place on Monday. The election of the Speaker will be conducted by Iqbal. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is likely to retain the post. The seventh legislative assembly of the national capital has AAP 62 MLAs and eight Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his six ministers had taken the oath of office at a mega event in Ramlila Maidan on February 16. The council of ministers took charge of their offices the next day and the first meeting of the Cabinet where the dates of three-day assembly session were decided, held on February 19. Baijal will address the House on the second day. On the third day, the legislators will speak on the motion of thanks on LG’s address.

Comments

