Section 144 imposed at ten locations in north-east Delhi after cop killed at CAA clash

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi on Monday after a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area, the Delhi Police said.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Earlier on Sunday stone pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Section 144 restricts the protesters from gathering in an area and is imposed to curb possible violence.

Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations citing security reasons. (ANI)