Home Cities Delhi

Tension in Delhi's Maujpur after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups

Protests and rallies by anti and pro-CAA groups rocked the area on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Published: 24th February 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel stand guard near a damaged car after demonstrators of the two groups started pelting stones at each other, at Maujpur in New Delhi

Paramilitary personnel stand guard near a damaged car after demonstrators of the two groups started pelting stones at each other, at Maujpur in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tension prevailed on Monday in Maujpur area of north-east Delhi after clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups with stones being pelted and people running helter-skelter even as the police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control.

People say that there has been stone pelting from the crematorium side by the protesters. The Delhi Metro, meanwhile, announced closure of entrance and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur metro station.

Protests and rallies by anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) groups rocked the area on Sunday, with pro-CAA groups rallying at Maujpur-Babarpur metro station, and Maujpur chowk while the anti-CAA protesters held fort in Kabir Nagar and Jaffarabad areas.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), told mediapersons that the situation remained tense in the vicinity and the police were monitoring the situation. Adequate police personnel have been deployed after security forces were pelted with stones during the violence.

Meanwhile, rumours ran thick and fast amid reports that BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his supporters came under attack by stone-pelters, and some reports said trains were also vandalized. The people have questioned the role of police, alleging the police personnel remained mute spectators when the clashes broke out and did nothing to check the violence.

According to reports, a CRPF team has been deployed in the surrounding areas as the situation seemed to deteriorate.

Even as the situation appeared to be moving towards resolution at Shaheen Bagh where a 71-day roadblack represents anti-CAA sentiment, tension has been brewing in the eastern part of Delhi, since Saturday night, following the blockade of a road in Jaffrabad by anti-CAA protesters in response to a bandh call given for Sunday by Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Maujpur Delhi Police CAA stir Citizenship act Maujpur clash
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp