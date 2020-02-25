Home Cities Delhi

Atmosphere of terror in Delhi's Babarpur, no police force deployed, says MLA Gopal Rai

In a tweet at around 10 pm, Rai said he is constantly calling Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai

AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Monday night said that there is an atmosphere of terror in his constituency in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law and alleged that there is no police force on the ground to control the situation.

In a tweet at around 10 pm, Rai said he is constantly calling Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call.

He urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately deploy police force in the area.

ALSO READ: Constable among four killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

"There is an atmosphere of terror in Babarpur, rioters are roaming and setting fire but there is no police force. I am calling the police commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call.

"I urge Delhi LG and Home Minister to immediately deploy police force," Rai said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party leader urged the residents to maintain peace, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere.

"With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere.

I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control," Rai said in a tweet.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

A Delhi Police head constable was among four people killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the riots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai Delhi clashes Delhi violence Babarpur
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp