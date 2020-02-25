Conspiracy to hurt India, says MoS Home on Northeast Delhi violence

Sana Shakil By

NEW DELHI: Violence in Northeast Delhi was part of an “orchestrated conspiracy” to malign India’s image at a time when US President is visiting India, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said. Jaffrabad and adjoining areas resembled a war zone as two group of protesters clashed with police, hurled stones, and torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump on Monday.“Violence in Northeast Delhi is an orchestrated conspiracy with an eye on US President’s visit to India. It is aimed to destroy the country’s image on the world stage. I condemn it,” the Minister of State for Home Affairs said, as he promised to take stern action against culprits of Monday’s violence.

Reddy trained his guns at opposition, questioning the Congress and other parties over the responsibility for the violence and death of head constable Rattan Lal, who and three civilians were killed in Monday’s violence. “Who will take the responsibility of head constable Rattan Lal’s death? Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility? Asaduddin Owaisi is responsible.” Reddy also spoke about Shaheen Bagh protesters while warning of strict action against those involved in Monday’s violence. “The government hasn’t taken any action against protesters in the last two months. Despite blocking of a national highway by Shaheen Bagh protesters, the government has been very patient and we have not used police force. This is a democratic country and people have the right to protest but only peaceful protests,” he said. “The government will not tolerate any form of violence, stone pelting, or arson and take serious steps. We will take strict action against those responsible.”

He said that the government has deployed additional forces to maintain law and order. Earlier in the day, government officials termed Monday’s violence “orchestrated”, linking it with US President’s visit to India. But Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, however, refused to speculate and said the situation is under control. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping a close watch on the situation and the necessary arrangements were done to restore peace in the area. “Senior officers of Delhi Police along with adequate central forces personnel are in the field managing law and order,” he said.

TIMELINE since Saturday

Feb 22 evening

Protest against CAA peaceful since January 15 in Jaffrabad. Around 11 pm, protesters, mainly women, came on Jaffrabad Main Road under Metro station and blocked the carriageway. Police made unsuccessful attempts to convince them to leave the site. More people started thronging the site. Security arrangements were made.

Feb 23 morning

Protesters come in large numbers even as the road remained blocked. They tried to set up a stage which was foiled by the police. Around 1 pm, BJP’s Kapil Mishra started tweeting in favour of CAA and calling people to reach to the spot. Soon, he posted a video on Twitter in which he gave ‘a three-day ultimatum’ to the police to clear the road.

evening

Clashes broke out soon after Mishra along with pro-CAA supporters reached Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station around 5 pm. Tension in Maujpur and Jaffrabad escalated as the groups pelted stones at each other. Police fire tear gas shells. Demonstrators protested till late night.

Feb 24

morning

Clashes began once again between two groups around 10 am in Maujpur and Jaffrabad area. Soon, it spread to other localities, where people were seen carrying rods, sticks, and stones. They torched shops, vehicles, and also a petrol pump. Entry and exit gates from Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station closed. Police fire tear gas shells.

afternoon

Both sides kept unleashing mayhem on the roads and in adjoining localities of Karawal Nagar, Bhajanpura, Kabir Nagar, Karampura, Dayalpur and Chand Bagh. By 3 pm, the police removed CAA protesters at Maujpur. But, chaos continued. By evening, violence and arson were reported from Jaffarabad, Bhajanpura and Karawal Nagar.

evening

Violence, including sporadic stone pelting, continued. Several localities remained tense. Rioters set a petrol pump on fire in Bhajanpura. At least 20 injured people, including cops, taken

