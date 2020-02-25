Home Cities Delhi

Cops man every 100 metres in Lutyens Delhi amid Trump's visit

The flow of traffic has beeen stopped half an hour ago from where the US President is to pass.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on Monday

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Every 100 meters on the routes to be taken by US President Donald Trump and his family members on Tuesday here, as he enters the official leg of his two day visit, is manned by one armed and another unarmed police personnel.

Trump is present in New Delhi on the second day of his two-day visit, and the central part of the city has been turned into fortress. The flow of traffic has beeen stopped half an hour ago from where the US President is to pass. "Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in all central Delhi locations. All security apparatus are in place," said a senior police officer.

The US President visited Raj Ghat and Hyderabad House today with the iconic Indian Gate that draws a huge footfall everyday of the year, being inaccessible for the visitors on Tuesday, with deployment of thousands of police personnel.

Roads and lanes leading to President House have been temporary closed with traffic on stand still for almost an hour as the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a ceremonial welcome earlier in the day.

Trump, along with his wife Melania, arrived in Delhi on Monday night after completing their engagements in Ahmedabad and taking a family trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Lutyens Delhi Trump in India Trump Delhi Delhi Police Delhi security
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp