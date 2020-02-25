Cops man every 100 metres in Lutyens Delhi amid Trump's visit

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Every 100 meters on the routes to be taken by US President Donald Trump and his family members on Tuesday here, as he enters the official leg of his two day visit, is manned by one armed and another unarmed police personnel.

Trump is present in New Delhi on the second day of his two-day visit, and the central part of the city has been turned into fortress. The flow of traffic has beeen stopped half an hour ago from where the US President is to pass. "Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in all central Delhi locations. All security apparatus are in place," said a senior police officer.

The US President visited Raj Ghat and Hyderabad House today with the iconic Indian Gate that draws a huge footfall everyday of the year, being inaccessible for the visitors on Tuesday, with deployment of thousands of police personnel.

Roads and lanes leading to President House have been temporary closed with traffic on stand still for almost an hour as the US President and the First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a ceremonial welcome earlier in the day.

Trump, along with his wife Melania, arrived in Delhi on Monday night after completing their engagements in Ahmedabad and taking a family trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra.