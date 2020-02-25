Delhi riots: Kejriwal visits injured at hospital as activists urge CM to ensure peace

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of civil rights activists, including All India Progressive Women's Association Secretary Kavita Krishnan, on Tuesday, went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence to submit an appeal to protect the people in the city from communal violence.

Krishnan said they are outside Kejriwal's residence and are waiting to meet him.

Over 100 activists, including Harsh Mander, Apoorvananad, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav, Shabnam Hashmi, and senior advocate Vrinda Grover came out with a statement in which they called upon "all authorities to perform their constitutionally mandated job of bringing the situation under control and restoring peace".

"This is an appeal to all authorities, politicians, residents of Delhi and particularly the Delhi police commissioner, home minister, prime minister, Delhi chief minister to take immediate steps to put an end to all violence and hostilities against ordinary people in various neighbourhoods across Delhi," it said.

"We cannot afford a repeat of the outbreak of communal clashes that have enveloped the city in the past. Each person in Delhi must now immediately step forward and ensure peace wherever they are and whenever violence breaks out," it said.

Kejriwal visited some of those injured in the violence at the GTB Hospital on Tuesday and appealed to people to "stop this madness".

He was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the hospital, Kejriwal said his biggest concern was to stop the violence.

"I have met the people who were injured, also met some people who sustained bullet injuries. Facilities and doctors are apt here. The biggest concern is to stop the violence. I appeal to everyone to stop the violence. This madness has to stop," he said.

Ten people have been killed and scores of others injured in the violence between pro and anti CAA groups in the area since Monday.

Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday.

On the issue of non-availability of adequate forces to tackle the situation, Kejriwal said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

"I have raised the issue of having enough force. The Home Minister has assured that additional force will be given," he said

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Ten people were killed in violent clashes.

According to police sources, 56 police personnel and 130 civilians were injured in Monday's clashes between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Three firemen also received injuries while dousing flames in the area.

The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday.

Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.