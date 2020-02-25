Home Cities Delhi

IPS officer SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi Police Special CP (law and order)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IPS officer S N Shrivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) after the Union Home Ministry repatriated him from the CRPF on Tuesday night to take control of the situation in the wake of communal violence in the city, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force, where Shrivastava was serving as the Special Director General (Training), also issued an order reliving the officer after the Home Ministry ordered his "premature repatriation" from the paramilitary force.

Officials said Shrivastava, who served the Delhi Police in various capacities in the past, has taken over the new charge and is already interacting with police officials and meeting cops on ground to control the violence that has engulfed parts of north-east Delhi since the last two days and has claimed eleven lives, including that of a policeman.

Shrivastava, who holds a B Tech and LLB degree, is also tipped to take over as the new Delhi Police chief after incumbent Amulya Patnaik's extended tenure ends on February 29.

He is scheduled to retire in June next year.

