Northeast Delhi violence: Leaders turn peaceniks as all appeal for calm, amity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political leaders from across the spectrum appealed for patience and peace as violence rocked Northeast Delhi for the second consecutive day. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who drew flak for his three-day “ultimatum” to the Delhi Police for clearing roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh, struck a pacifist tone by appealing to the people on both sides to maintain peace. “I appeal to everyone to stop violence as it will not lead to any solution. Whether it is people who are supporting #CAA or those who are against it, I appeal everyone to maintain peace. Delhi’s brotherhood should remain intact,” Mishra said.

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken advised CM Arvind Kejriwal not to appear helpless. “As a Chief Minister, please do not appear to be helpless,” remarked Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken. Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leaders including Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam made a fervent appeal for amity and peace. “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge LG and Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” the CM tweeted.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal responded, saying he instructed the police to ensure that law and order is maintained in Northeast Delhi. The ruling AAP, which has been demanding full statehood to Delhi, blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the police for the tense situation in the national capital.