Home Cities Delhi

Trump mentions Bollywood films in India speech 

US President Donald Trump invoked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay while inaugurating the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he leaves after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he leaves after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  US President Donald Trump invoked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay while inaugurating the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Donald, who arrived in India on Monday afternoon with his wife Melania Trump, lavished praise on the film industry and the creativity of Bollywood.  

“This is the country that produces 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said in his speech to resounding applause. Earlier, former US president Barack Obama had mentioned DDLJ during his India visit. Reciprocally, Indian PM Narendra Modi had slipped in a Star Wars reference while attending the 3rd Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. Standing next to Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, Modi had ended his speech with... “May the force be with you.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump Bollywood movies DDLJ
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp