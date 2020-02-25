Trump mentions Bollywood films in India speech 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump invoked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay while inaugurating the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Donald, who arrived in India on Monday afternoon with his wife Melania Trump, lavished praise on the film industry and the creativity of Bollywood.

“This is the country that produces 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said in his speech to resounding applause. Earlier, former US president Barack Obama had mentioned DDLJ during his India visit. Reciprocally, Indian PM Narendra Modi had slipped in a Star Wars reference while attending the 3rd Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. Standing next to Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, Modi had ended his speech with... “May the force be with you.”