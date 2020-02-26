Home Cities Delhi

CAA clashes: Ghaziabad, Noida police ramp up security along Delhi borders

The Noida police said it was on 'high alert' and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, was in place in the district.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Police in Uttar Pradesh have enhanced security and patrolling along Ghaziabad and Noida borders the state shares with Delhi, where violence over the amended citizenship law has claimed 20 lives in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.

The Noida police said it was on 'high alert' and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, was in place in the district, while the Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been deployed in huge numbers.

"Liquor shops near Delhi border areas were being closed and comprehensive checking was being carried out," the Noida Police said in a statement on Tuesday night. Similar measures were being taken in Ghaziabad, where police have increased security on Loni border which is close to northeast Delhi.

"The security apparatus is active in the border areas, like Loni, where patrolling has also been increased. Peace committee meetings are being convened across the district. Intelligence unit is also active," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, resulting in the death of six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes to 20. More than 200 people have suffered injuries.

Ghaziabad is barely 1.5 km from Gokalpuri, adjoining Yamuna Vihar, Musfatabad, Bhajanpura and also close to Maujpur and Jafrabad in northeast Delhi -- the main areas hit by the violence that broke on Sunday night.

"Precautionary deployment of the force has been increased in border areas along with checking of vehicles and patrolling in parts leading to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida Zone I, Sankalp Sharma told PTI. "Senior officers are also on the ground to take stock of situation, while intelligence unit has also been activated in the wake of the violence in the national capital," Sharma added.

While Noida does not share a border with northeast Delhi, it is close to Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi -- the epicentre of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. A major road connecting Noida with South Delhi and further to Faridabad is closed for vehicular movement except ambulances and school buses since December 15.

So far, there has been untoward incident reported in Noida or Ghaziabad which could be linked with the clashes in Delhi, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi violence Delhi Police Citizenship act CAA
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp