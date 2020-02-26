Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: 11 FIRs registered, over 20 arrested so far

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the area continued to reel under violence.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:32 AM

Protesters at Chand Bagh area against the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi, in which 20 people were killed, and the force is responding to incidents involving anti-social elements.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the situation in northeast Delhi is under control, even as several parts of the area continued to reel under violence. Over 20 persons have been detained and one person arrested till now, police said.

Among the 20 dead was Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal. Sources said he was shot in the left shoulder. Randhawa said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

He was also questioned whether action will be taken against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been accused of instigating violence. "All these things are under investigation. We will investigate and take action against conspirators," he said, in response to the query.

Sources also said Shahrukh, who had fired a few rounds in the air, after brandishing a gun at a policeman, has been arrested. He said the situation was such as these areas are congested and inhabited by mixed population.

"We are responding to stray incidents of violence. Sufficient force has been deployed in northeast Delhi. RAF, SSB and CRPF have also been deployed." "The MHA has given us additional force and we are deploying it," he said.

Police sources said that sixty-seven companies of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the area. He also said senior officers are on the ground and even the Crime Branch and other units are working in close coordination to monitor the situation.

Senior police officers are also monitoring the situation closely, he added. Randhawa said the police started receiving calls related to violent incidents from Monday. "We received calls from Gokalpuri, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar about such incidents and our force was deployed there."

"We had deployed force on important points. Clashes happened between groups of protesters and we sent forces there to control the situation," he said. Randhawa said 56 police personnel sustained injuries, including two IPS officers.

DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma sustained head injuries and is under medical observation. He also said 130 civilians have been injured and admitted to hospitals. He appealed to people to maintain peace, cooperate with police and not to pay heed to rumours.

"Despite prohibitory orders being in place, incidents were reported and we took action. We are tackling incidents and taking strong action. All miscreants and anti-social elements will be dealt with severely," Randhawa said.

Drones are also being used to monitor the situation and CCTV footage is being used to identify those who threw stones from their terraces.

