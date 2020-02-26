Delhi riots: Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in national capital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi after its working committee meeting on Wednesday, party sources said.

They will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top leaders like Manmohan Singh, A K Anthony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting as he is abroad, sources said.

The Congress is against the CAA and has urged the government to keep it in abeyance or take it back as it is causing concern among a major section of the country's population, especially the Muslim community.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.