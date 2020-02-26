Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Police disperse protestors who gheraoed Kejriwal's residence

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:15 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday dispersed the crowd of people, who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday demanding action against perpetrators of Delhi violence and seeking restoration of peace.

Police personnel were seen dispersing protestors who gathered outside Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday midnight.

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence. They all gheraoed Kejriwal's residence.

Appealing to Kejriwal to take action against the violence in affected areas in North-East Delhi, protestors who called themselves concerned citizens, asked the chief minister to personally visit affected areas with local MLAs and organise peace marches to de-escalate tensions.

They also urged the chief minister to inform citizens about steps taken by the Delhi government and allow all rescue operations to reach hospitals from the affected areas.

They further appealed to identify perpetrators of violence and take action against them.

Late on Tuesday Kejriwal called an urgent meeting at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi, to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to restore peace.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation and visited violence-hit areas.

At least 13 persons have died so far and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi from Monday.

