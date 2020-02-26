Delhi violence did not figure in Cabinet meeting: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The issue of violence in the national capital did not figure in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Javadekar answered in the negative when asked at a media briefing whether the violence in North East Delhi, which has claimed 24 lives so far, figured in the Cabinet meeting.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are keeping an eye on the situation.

Earlier in the day, Modi appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital.

He also tweeted that it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest.