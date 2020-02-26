Delhi violence: Seelampur becomes normal after days of horror, top cop Amulya Patnaik visits spot

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Wednesday woke up to normal sunrise after witnessing days of violent clashes and horror. Security in the area remained tight with heavy deployment of both police and paramilitary forces.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan" #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/BwYvFLXzM9 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava who recently took charge as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police also arrived in the area to take stock of the current situation. Srivastava assured everyone of safety and security and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence.

"Situation is under control. No untoward incident happened today. I am assessing the situation," Srivastava told IANS. Addl DCP (Dwarka) also visited the spot earlier in the day.