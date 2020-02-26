Delhi's Chand Bagh residents save temple by forming human chain

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After three days of violence in northeast Delhi, the area's residents gave a message of harmony and brotherhood by saving a temple from being vandalised.

The incident was reported from Chand Bagh, one of the worst-affected areas, where Saleem (67) and several other local residents formed a human chain around a temple and saved it.

"It would have been shameful for us if the temple would have been damaged," Saleem said.

Tabassum (30), another local resident said, "We have ensured that nothing happens to the temple. We also ensured that no damage happens to the shops of our Hindu brothers."

Such stories coming up after communal hatred, violence and arson coming in from northeast Delhi speaks of easing of tension in the area.