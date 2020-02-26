Home Cities Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah to brief union Cabinet on Delhi violence

He would inform the Cabinet about the steps being taken to contain the deadly violence following clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups claiming 20 lives and injuring over 150 others.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:28 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday will brief the union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Delhi violence which claimed lives of 20 people so far.

He would inform the Cabinet about the steps being taken to contain the deadly violence following clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups claiming 20 lives and injuring over 150 others in northeast Delhi.

The Home Minister will inform about Delhi Police strategy being adopted under guidance of senior IPS officer SN Srivastava to maintain law and order in northeast Delhi where violence suddenly erupted on a day when US President Donald Trump landed in Ahmedabad in his maiden visit to India.

Delhi riots day four UPDATES | Toll reaches 20; Kejriwal says army should be called

Soon after the incident, the Home Ministry repatriated Srivastava to his parent cadre, AGMUT on Tuesday and immediately appointed him as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Delhi - a move indicating that he might be the next Delhi Police Commissioner as the one month extension of incumbent Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik is to end on February 29.

The Home Minister is to inform how Srivastava's long working experience in Delhi Police on different posts will help solve the ongoing unrest in the national capital. Shah will inform the Cabinet that the situation is reported to be returning to normal in most of the violence-hit parts of the city.

Several parts of northeast Delhi witnessed incidents of stone-pelting and firing from country-arms, on Monday and Tuesday, leaving 20 people dead and 150 people injured. The dead include a police head constable and an assortment of civilians ranging from an autorickshaw driver to small businessmen.

TAGS
Amit Shah Delhi violence Delhi Police North East Delhi Cabinet briefing
