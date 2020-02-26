Nirbhaya: SC to hear Centre’s appeal in March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would hear on March 5 the plea filed by the Centre challenging the Delhi HC’s verdict which held that the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together and not separately. The apex court had made it clear on February 14 that pendency of the Centre’s appeal seeking separate execution of the four convicts would not come in the way of trial court’s issuing a fresh date for their hanging, which is now scheduled for March 3.The appeal filed by the Centre and the Delhi government came up for hearing before a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha which adjourned the matter for next week.