NSA Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas in Delhi, assures security for all

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For the second time in less than 24 hours, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval landed up in the riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi to personally review the situation and allay the security concerns of local people.

On Wednesday afternoon, he spent more than half an hour, walking along the streets of Jafrabad, among the worst affected areas, and interacting with the local police.



Reaching Jafrabad after a review meeting with police officials at Seelampur, he interacted with different groups on the streets, lending a patient ear to the locals, who confided their problems and fears to him. Slogans of "Delhi Police Zindabad" and "Hindustan Zindabad" could be heard in the background.

Doval advised locals to forget the past and move forward. "We are here for your safety," he assured them.



Addressing the waiting media, Doval said: "I have come here on the directions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. I have met everyone, spoke to everyone. The police are here to ensure peace and security for everyone. We shall ensure that everyone is secure."



As he was interacting with the media after walking through the streets and bylanes of Jafrabad covering almost 2 kilometres, a girl approached the NSA complaining about the law and order situation.



"We are not being able to sleep at night. I am not feeling comfortable," she said. She also alleged that the Delhi Police was not doing its job. Doval, in return, assured the girl that she need not be worried. "I give you my word of honour," he said before leaving.



Late on Tuesday evening too, the NSA visited the riot-affected areas and took stock of the situation. On Wednesday, he had briefed the Union Cabinet about the situation in the riot-stricken areas.



The situation is slowly limping back to normal after violence since Sunday. So far, 21 persons have lost their lives and around 200 people injured in the violence between supporters and opponents of the contentious Citizenship Amendent Act.