Police 'unable' to control riot situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal makes U-turn on cops' action

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Less than 24 hours after Delhi Chief Minister said that police was doing its job well and there was no need to seek added support, Arvind Kejriwal did a U-turn on Wednesday and sought the Army's help and curfew imposed in the northeast districts as the toll rose to 20 in the last four days of violence between pro- and anti-CAA supporters.

"I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence," Kejriwal tweeted.

Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal had expressed confidence in the police when the toll stood at nine. "Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM (Shah) to this effect," he said.

Taking account of the rampant violence, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area at midnight. Shah will brief the Union Cabinet later in the day.