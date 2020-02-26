Home Cities Delhi

'Wake up Home Minister': AAP urges Centre to deploy Army in riot-hit areas of Delhi 

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days.

Burned vehicles lie at Chand Bagh area after violence over CAA protests in north-east Delhi on Tuesday

Burned vehicles lie at Chand Bagh area after violence over CAA protests in north-east Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the Centre to deploy the Army in the violence-hit northeast Delhi to bring the situation under control and asked why the borders areas were not sealed despite repeated requests by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Claiming that the AAP government is doing everything it can to bring the situation under control, Singh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah cannot hold meetings just for "formality".

"Wake up Home Minister, you are calling meetings just as a formality and what are your party members doing. They are inciting violence. Just taking meetings as a formality is not going to solve anything," he said.

Singh alleged that on one hand, Shah was holding meetings and on the other hand, BJP leaders were making provocative statements.

Delhi riots day four UPDATES | Amid violence, PM Modi appeals for peace; toll touches 20

He said the situation in the national capital is "terrifying" and all this is happening in Delhi, where the law and order situation is completely under the Centre.

"People instigating violence have no religion. A large number of outsiders are entering Delhi to incite violence. Why were the border areas not sealed despite Arvind Kejriwal's requests?" the AAP leader said.

"People are being killed, shops and homes are being burnt. The law and order is under the Home Ministry and since Amit Shah became the Home Minister things have deteriorated," he told reporters.

Rai said the AAP has asked all party volunteers to talk to the people in violence-affected areas and spread the message of peace.

"The Delhi LG promised that additional force will be deployed and some force was deployed also, but despite that the incidents of firing did not stop," he said.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that there was no other alternative except to deploy the Army in parts of the national capital.

