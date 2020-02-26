Won’t spare, nor remain silent: Anger, hatred in open display as Delhi burns

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Chodenge nahi…chup nahi baithenge (Won’t spare and nor remain silent),” a rioter said. The chilling message was loud and clear at Maujpur Babarpur area – the epicentre of the riots in northeast Delhi.

Stones and brickbats lay strewn on the road at Maujpur Chowk. Mobs from two communities were roaming around in groups inside lanes on both the sides of the road. With great difficulty, the police had managed to vacate the main road.

“Took us great effort to control the violence,” said a policeman who advised the reporter to remain alert and leave the spot at the earliest.

That the violence had turned communal was amply clear at places where the rioters met no resistance. Houses and shops were targeted selectively by rioters, who checked the ownership billboards atop the shutters and other giveaways before venting their anger.

At Gokulpuri, a house was set ablaze which, locals said, was given on rent to Muslim residents.

“They took some of the belongings and left the house. And before leaving, they put the house on fire,” claimed an onlooker.

In localities where the Hindus were dominant, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were heard from nook and corner of every lanes. Men – young and old — were seen carrying sticks and rods.

“It is they ( read Muslims) who started it. They marched into our locality and vandalised shops, they had ‘charras’ (pellets)and hit on houses. What do you expect us to do? Sit and watch? We had to retaliate,” said a rioter.

“I am a proud Hindu, a Brahmin. Violence is not welcomed. But if they come and hurt us, we will do the same with them,” said another man.

The atmosphere was equally tense in areas where the Muslims are in greater numbers. Some had started leaving the locality to move out to their relatives for safety.

“This is a Muslim area, so we are safe. But we are extremely disappointed with the police. Hardly anyone has been deployed here. Looks like as if they want the mob to come and start riots,” said a man from Seelampur.

The sparks of Monday’s riots had spread inside the lanes and colonies of northeast Delhi.

Apart from Maujpur, Babarpur and Jaffrabad, signs of violence were clearly visible at Yamuna Vihar, Gokulpuri, Kardampuri and even at some of the lanes of Shahdara which connects to Maujpur.

Shekhar Yadav

Panel asks L-G for curfew in violence-hit localities

The Delhi Minorities Commission appealed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for the imposition of curfew in violence-affected areas.

In a letter to Baijal, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan expressed apprehension that violence may escalate after the departure of the visiting US President Donald Trump.

The Commission also asked the DCP Northeast to file his reply and action taken report on a number of connected issues, and help people trying to leave the area and escort the injured.

Places of worship to help in spreading peace

Temples, mosques and gurdwaras will now be used to pacify protesters in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.

An appeal for peace will be made from the loudspeakers of the temples and mosques in the area.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has asked for this initiative to be taken and has also urged the police to seal Delhi’s borders.

“On the local level, peace committees will be formed in which people from all religions and the local MLA will be the members,” Kejriwal said.