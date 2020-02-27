Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of those killed in Delhi violence

Kejriwal said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:08 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on Delhi violence in New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on Delhi violence in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

He also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister told a press conference.

Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said.

When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared.

"If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.

Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
