Delhi riots: CRPF personnel donate blood at GTB Hospital

A contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, of whom 34 donated blood while the rest were asked to remain on standby.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi.

Security personnel patrol streets in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly three dozen CRPF personnel have donated blood at the GTB Hospital here to supplement its bank in view of the injured in the Delhi communal clashes being admitted to the facility, officials said.

They said a contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, of whom 34 donated blood while the rest were asked to remain on standby.

"The donation was made in order to supplement the blood bank of the GTB Hospital where fatal and non-fatal casualties of the Delhi riots were being admitted since Monday," a senior official of the force said.

At least 34 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi that began on Monday.

WATCH | Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area

Meanwhile, over 1,300 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and ITBP donated blood at a mega blood donation drive organised by the AIIMS here on Thursday.

About 500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 400 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 350 from the Border Security Force (BSF) and 100 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force donated blood at the camp, a senior CAPF official said.

The chiefs of these forces -- CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan, BSF chief V K Johri and ITBP DG S S Deswal -- led their personnel at the AIIMS blood donation drive, he said.

