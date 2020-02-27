Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Differently-abled man attacked by mob while praying in mosque in Mustafabad

One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the 42-year-old tailor received severe injuries on his head, back and shoulder.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Burnt-out and damaged shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to citizenship law in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Feroz Akhtar, who is differently-abled, was beaten with sticks by a mob that entered a mosque when he was offering prayers in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad, his wife Sanjeeda claimed.

One of the riot-affected victims being treated at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the 42-year-old tailor received severe injuries on his head, back and shoulder.

Akhtar had met with an accident five years ago and since then he struggled to walk properly.

Recalling the incident, Sanjeeda said her husband and 20-year-old son, Danish, were among many others from the locality who had rushed to a protest venue to safeguard the women who were on a sit-in in a nearby area on Tuesday.

"My son returned after a while, but my husband was still there. As soon as I got to know about incidents of stone-pelting and firing, I called up my husband and asked him to return since he won't be able to rush in case of any emergency," she said.

Sanjeeda said her husband rushed to a nearby mosque and while he was offering prayers, a mob entered and beat him and others with sticks and dragged him out.

After a while, she received a call from an unknown person who informed her that her husband was at his place currently.

"I was very scared and did not trust the caller," he said, adding that he had given him first-aid and asked her to come to his house to take Akhtar.

"Later, he made me speak to my husband who said he won't be able to return or go on a bike even if I sends our son to him," she said.

The unknown caller informed Sanjeeda that he had admitted Akhtar at Al hind hospital, Mustafabad from where she, along with her two sons, managed to take him to LNJP.

"With the help of my sister who stays in Jamia, we managed to arrange for an ambulance and with the aid of police we managed to reach LNJP from Bhajapura at around 2.30 am," she said.

However, one the way, near Signature Bridge, stones were also pelted at the ambulance, she added.

Nainital-resident Amar Jahan had come to Wazirabad at her brother's place just two days ago to get her daughter treated at LNJP.

"The situation is very tense. We could not sleep the entire night because we feared someone would attack us. I somehow managed to get a van and brought my daughter for treatment today. I don't feel safe enough to go back home," Jahan said.

Since Monday, a total of 45 people injured in the violence were brought to LNJP.

Out of them, bodies of Mehrum Ali (32), a resident of Bhajanpura, and Aman (17), a resident of New Seelampur were kept in the mortuary for the post-mortem, police said, adding three injured were brought to the hospital on Wednesday.

Most of them have been discharged after first-aid while some of them are still being treated, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhe Violence Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp