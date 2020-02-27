Delhi violence: HC to hear plea on collection of bodies on February 28

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a petition that sought collection of bodies of those who died during the violence here.

The Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel agreed to hear the plea after lawyer Mehmood Paracha mentioned the matter.

Violence erupted between pro- and anti-CAA groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday. At least 34 persons were killed and over 200 injured in the violence.

After the violence, families of those who died found it hard to retrieve the bodies from violence spots, shift the corpses to hospitals and even get custody of the bodies after autopsies.