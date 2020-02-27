Home Cities Delhi

Doval roped in after police inaction; visits riot-hit areas, interacts with locals  

There is an assessment that Delhi Police went “overboard with restraint”, sources said.

Security forces patrol a street in Maujpur area of Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Sana Shakil & Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The decision to make National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in-charge of restoring peace and normalcy in northeast Delhi areas was taken in view of growing concerns over inept handling of the situation by Delhi Police, government officials said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decided to rope in Doval after the government received inputs that the Delhi Police had failed to take enough action to bring the situation under control despite having adequate force, they said.  

There is an assessment that Delhi Police went “overboard with restraint”, sources said. In places where more forces should have been out in the field, some were sitting in the vehicles and watching their phones, a source said, expressing displeasure over police inaction. Feeback received from the ruling BJP’s own MPs and MLAs said the Delhi Police had failed to appropriately utilise the central paramilitary forces made available to them. “Most of them (paramilitary personnel) were seen sitting in buses,” the sources said. Another source said the lawyer-police clash in November last year had a bad impact on the morale of the force and it led to loss of confidence among lower constabulary in police chief Amulya Patnaik.

Faced with immense criticism over the apparent inaction on the part of the Delhi Police, which reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah called several high-level meetings to review the situation. Following the meetings, Doval was tasked with restoring peace. Top sources in the government said Shah was “instrumental” in bringing Doval in the picture. 

Late Tuesday night, Doval visited the office of Northeast district DCP, following which he visited the violence-hit areas. “All night, the home minister and Doval were monitoring the situation,” a source said. 
On Wednesday evening, Doval once again visited the Northeast DCP’s office before returning to the violence-hit areas. This time around, he interacted with locals and assured them of their safety and security. After taking stock of the situation, Doval said that the situation ‘is under control’.

“Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other’s problems and not increase them. Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga (if God wills, there will be total peace here),” he said. Doval walked through the mixed neighbourhoods of Jaffrabad and Maujpur and interacted with locals, who sought adequate presence of forces. for their security. “We must keep harmony intact and remain united. This is our country,” he told a group of locals. “I give you my word, everything will be fine,” he assured a burqa-clad woman. 

