External, political elements should be blamed for riots in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the developed Delhi of 21st century will not be built on mounds of dead bodies.



“People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the common man. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight,” said Kejriwal in his address in the assembly on the current scenario in northeast Delhi.

Northeast Delhi has been rocked by communal riots that broke out three days ago after mobs clashed with one another in Jaffrabad and adjoining areas. Speaking about the role of the Delhi Police which has been questioned by many Aam Aadmi Party members, Kejriwal said that the police personnel have been injured and killed in this rioting but also added that there could be a few ‘bad apples’ in the force.



ALSO READ | 'What's making you scared? You're not dead in the fire': Residents allege Delhi Police apathy

“Police did whatever they could at the time, but the situation was so grave that the numbers fell short. Also when we talked to the lower rank police personnel, they said that orders were not coming from the top. I have conveyed this to the Union Home Minister. Videos are being circulated online where a few officers were seen helping the trouble makers, if such is the case then it should be investigated,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had earlier said that it might be necessary to involve the Army to restore normalcy in Delhi.

The Chief Minister further said that everyone should sympathise with a mother who has lost her child forever in these riots.

“Everyone should return to their respective homes and try to carry on with their lives again. If any external elements try to disturb your peace, then immediately inform the police about it,” said Kejriwal. The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of `1 crore and a job to a family member of police personnel Ratan Lal, who lost his life to injuries he sustained during a stone-pelting incident during the riots.

AAP plays the blame game



Accusing “outsiders” for the mayhem that Delhi has been through, AAP leaders on Wednesday posed questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “If Amit Shah and his police force can’t stop the riots then why is he not sending the Army? The Army should be called immediately and action should be taken against those who incited riots,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Hitting out at the Delhi Police, Gopal Rai, another senior AAP leader, alleged that “not once in the last three days” did the Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik pick phone calls from AAP leaders.