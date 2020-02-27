Home Cities Delhi

External, political elements should be blamed for riots in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Northeast Delhi has been rocked by communal riots that broke out three days ago after mobs clashed with one another in Jaffrabad and adjoining areas. 

Published: 27th February 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the developed Delhi of 21st century will not be built on mounds of dead bodies.

“People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the common man. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight,” said Kejriwal in his address in the assembly on the current scenario in northeast Delhi.

Northeast Delhi has been rocked by communal riots that broke out three days ago after mobs clashed with one another in Jaffrabad and adjoining areas. Speaking about the role of the Delhi Police which has been questioned by many Aam Aadmi Party members, Kejriwal said that the police personnel have been injured and killed in this rioting but also added that there could be a few ‘bad apples’ in the force. 

ALSO READ | 'What's making you scared? You're not dead in the fire': Residents allege Delhi Police apathy

“Police did whatever they could at the time, but the situation was so grave that the numbers fell short. Also when we talked to the lower rank police personnel, they said that orders were not coming from the top. I have conveyed this to the Union Home Minister. Videos are being circulated online where a few officers were seen helping the trouble makers, if such is the case then it should be investigated,” said Kejriwal. 
Kejriwal had earlier said that it might be necessary to involve the Army to restore normalcy in Delhi.
The Chief Minister further said that everyone should sympathise with a mother who has lost her child forever in these riots. 

“Everyone should return to their respective homes and try to carry on with their lives again. If any external elements try to disturb your peace, then immediately inform the police about it,” said Kejriwal. The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of `1 crore and a job to a family member of police personnel Ratan Lal, who lost his life to injuries he sustained during a stone-pelting incident during the riots.

AAP plays the blame game

Accusing “outsiders” for the mayhem that Delhi has been through, AAP leaders on Wednesday posed questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “If Amit Shah and his police force can’t stop the riots then why is he not sending the Army? The Army should be called immediately and action should be taken against those who incited riots,” said AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Hitting out at the Delhi Police, Gopal Rai, another senior AAP leader, alleged that “not once in the last three days” did the Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik pick phone calls from AAP leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Violence Delhi CAA Stir CAA Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp