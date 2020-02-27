Home Cities Delhi

Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Kovind over Delhi riots, demand Amit Shah's resignation

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

Published: 27th February 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan singh, Priyanka Gandhi, P Chidambaram, AK Antony and others after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Delhi violence in New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan singh, AK Antony and others after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Delhi violence issue in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi, a Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for his resignation and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

Reading out parts of the memorandum that the party submitted to the president, Gandhi said both the Delhi government and the Centre remained "mute spectators" instead of trying to take remedial measures to control the situation.

"We call upon you and the constitutional office you hold, that the life, liberty and property of the citizens is preserved, secured and protected. You should immediately call for the removal of the home minister given the gross ineptitude, abdication of duty and his inability to contain the situation.

We owe this to the citizens who have lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihood and most of all their long cherished amity and brotherhood. We hope you will take decisive action on this matter," she told the media outside Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting the president.

The delegation included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.

"Rashtrapatiji, you are given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution of India: to act as the conscience keeper of this government and to remind it of its constitutional duty and the pillars of raj dharma by which any just government must abide," she said, flanked by senior leaders of her party.

Questioning Shah's role, Gandhi asked where he was as the violence spread across northeast Delhi.

"What was he preoccupied with since last Sunday that he was unable, apparently, to give his attention to these grave events? For that matter, the Delhi chief minister, and the newly elected Delhi government were also completely missing from the scene.

There was clearly a shocking and, in this day and age, unpardonable failure of intelligence agencies leading up to these heart-breaking events. Was there any information provided which could have helped prevent escalation of violence or was it not acted upon by the Home ministry?" she asked.

Gandhi said both the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had failed in carrying out their responsibilities.

"Instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation, the Central government as also the newly elected Delhi government have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated," she said.

Hitting out at Delhi Police, Gandhi said the forces on the ground were clearly inadequate to quell the situation in northeast Delhi and asked why additional security forces were not deployed immediately by Shah.

Manmohan Singh, in his remarks to the media, said the Congress leaders conveyed to the president that what had happened in the last four days in the national capital was a matter of deep concern and national shame.

"That 34 people have died and more than 200 people have been injured is reflection of the total failure of the Central government to control the situation.

We requested the president to use his power to call upon the central government to protect and preserve its raj dharma so that the citizens of this country and this city are assured of peace, tranquillity and justice," he said.

Gandhi also said it was a "shameful indictment" of the Central government, the Home ministry and the Home minister himself, that the Delhi High Court had to step in (on Wednesday).

It had to remind the Home ministry and the police of their principal duty to act against instigators, the rioters and those engaging in the acts of targeted violence, she said.

"What is particularly worrying is that an atmosphere of sectarian hate and communal tensions has been spread and deliberately cultivated by certain individuals and forces.

"This violence has taken place over the course of four days, but you are aware that the seeds of this division have been sown by deliberately made inflammatory remarks of BJP leaders in the run up to (and even after) the Delhi elections and a calculated design to foment hate and division amongst the citizens of this country," Gandhi said.

When asked to comment on the president's silence so far on the violence, Gandhi said that it was not her place to comment on it.

"Let them talk, we will say what we want to," Gandhi added when asked about BJP's statements on the violence.

"It is how the leaders and institutions of a country react in times of crisis that defines how we are remembered by history and the rest of the world.

We cannot be found wanting in this hour where certain groups seek to divide the people of our great nation for their parochial and petty gains," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Ahmed Patel Randeep Surjewala congress Sonia gandhi Delhi Riots
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp