Who are the rioters? North-east Delhi residents ask as communal violence erupts in capital

NEW DELHI: Locals at Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas — the areas affected by the riots in last two days — have one question on their minds. “Who are the rioters?” These areas are teeming with migrants, mostly daily wagers and casual workers, who claim that the people of the area cannot be involved in rioting and violence.



Earning daily livelihood is their priority, they say speculating involvement of outsiders coming from bordering areas.

“We get out of our home at nearly 8 in the morning and return only during night hours. This is our daily routine and most of the people here are engaged in some or other works. Some go to factory and other head to Sadar Bazar for works… People here don’t have time to think about other things,” says Manoj in Khajuri Khas area. The areas along the Yamuna Bank.



Known as ‘Yamuna Pusta’, are home to migrants, especially from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



These low-skilled, daily wage earners live in small urban villages, including Usmanpur, Ghonda, Bhajanpura, Khajuri, Sonia Vihar, and Yamuna Vihar alongside the Yamuna Pusta.



Many of them stay in rented accommodation and are engaged in small-time jobs to earn a livelihood for their families.



Many families are forced to stay in one room or share room in small buildings “I did not go for work for last two days.

My wife and kids did not allow me… Tell me what will the locals gain from harming others. We have our families to feed. We don’t have enough money to fulfill the daily needs of our children, to buy them books to buy milk...,” says Rameshwar. In such a situation, many locals suspect that miscreants might have arrived from outside or bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.



“Probably, they have come from Ghaziabad or Noida or from some other place. They have money. They are Zamindars (landlords),” adds Rameshwar Even CM Arvind Kejriwal talked about the involvement of outsiders in violence.



“Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence. Outsiders, some politicians, and anti-social elements were involved.”