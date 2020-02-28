Home Cities Delhi

Families search for missing loved ones as Delhi limps back to normalcy

A Class 8 student who had gone to her school, 4.5 km away from her Sonia Vihar home, on Monday morning, remains untraceable.

Published: 28th February 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Wife of Suleman, who has been searching for her husband, identified his body at GTB Hospital’s mortuary. (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Haar jagah dekh liya — hospital, police station, clinics —  lekin, wo nahi mila abhi tak (I visited every possible place to find him but haven’t found him yet),” said Shahrukh, whose brother Mohsin Ali has been missing since February 24. Dressed in a white kurta, Shahrukh was sitting at a corner outside GTB Hospital’s mortuary to check if his brother was among the dead. 

“I have been frantically looking for him. Other family members are also trying. But so far we haven’t succeeded. We have no idea if he is dead or alive,” Shahrukh said with helplessness writ large on his face. 
A Noida resident, Mohsin had gone to Karawal Nagar on February 24. Shahrukh said Mohsin runs a generator business at Karawal Nagar.

ALSO READ | Beyond religious lines: Resident say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi

“We found his charred Alto outside the Prachin Mandir at Karawal Nagar,” Shahrukh said. “The last time I spoke to him was on Monday morning. In the evening we heard about riots and called him. But his number was not reachable.” 

When TNIE met Shahrukh, he had already seen the bodies kept at the GTB Hospital mortuary but none resembled his brother. He had been to other hospitals, too, looking for his brother but to no avail. Since the riot broke out on Sunday, there have been many cases of missing persons.

A Class 8 student who had gone to her school, 4.5 km away from her Sonia Vihar home, on Monday morning, remains untraceable.

Another man, a resident of Vijay Park in Maujpur, said his entire family is missing. Outside the GTB Hospital mortuary, it was a long wait for families to get the bodies of their relatives killed in the riots released. Saira Begum, accompanied by her sister-in-law Yasmeen, has been visiting GTB for the past two days to take back the body of Saira’s brother Mehtab, a resident of Brijpuri.

Section 144 to be relaxed 

Officials on Thursday said prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be relaxed for 10 hours on Friday.  The decision was taken in a review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police’s Special CP (Law & Order) SN Srivastava. The MHA, to whom Delhi police reports, added that more arrests would be made.



“So far, 48 FIRs, pertaining to clashes, loss of lives/property, etc., have already been registered and further FIRs would be registered in due course,” it said. The Home Ministry added that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation initiated steps to clean the streets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi Riots Delhi CAA clash Delhi Violence Death toll CAA Northeast Delhi violence
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp