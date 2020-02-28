Home Cities Delhi

Ghaziabad cops got 300 distress calls from people living along North-East Delhi border during riots

Official sources said that around 50 people injured in the violence have been treated in Ghaziabad and several of them taken to hospitals by the local police.

Published: 28th February 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi after violence on Friday

A view of the Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi after violence on Friday. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Panic due to violence in North East Delhi spilled across its border to Uttar Pradesh with the Ghaziabad Police receiving around 300 distress calls since Monday from people living close to the national capital, officials said on Friday.

The district police also took at least 50 violence-affected people from border areas to various hospitals for treatment, the officials said.

The police and administration in Ghaziabad, which shares a border with North East Delhi, have been on alert since communal clashes broke out in the region earlier this week, claiming at least 43 lives so far besides leaving over 200 injured.

"There have been over 300 calls to PCR (police control room) in Ghaziabad related to the violence in North East Delhi. People from border areas reported fear and panic, seeking police help due to the situation in Delhi," Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

In view of the situation, the Ghaziabad police also got ambulances and expert medical help stationed for first aid at borders, like Loni. Official sources said that around 50 people injured in the violence have been treated in Ghaziabad and several of them taken to hospitals by the local police.

Areas like Gokalpuri, Maujpur, Babarpur, Bhajanpura, Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi neighbouring Ghaziabad have been worst affected in the riots.

