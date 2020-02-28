Vijay Goel meets slain IB staffer’s family

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Vijay Goel along with Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bisht on Thursday visited the family of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau staffer who was killed during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, to convey their condolences. The BJP leaders later also met with the locals of Khajuri Khas area.

Goel said that events of past few days were tragic and Sharma’s murder is a meticulously hatched conspiracy that should be investigated. After locals alleged that AAP councilor Tahir Hussain’s involvement in Sharma’s murder, Goel demanded thorough investigation in the matter. “The central government especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been holding regular meetings to ensure that the situation remains under control,” he said. Praising the police and administration, Goel said “Grave situations like these should not be politicised and every political party should let police and administration do their job. During 1984 riots, no party engaged in cheap politics.”