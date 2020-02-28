Home Cities Delhi

Hate speech: HC seeks response on plea for FIR against Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka  Gandhi Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and police on the plea which also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.

