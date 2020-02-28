Kapil Mishra holds rally against ‘jihadi’ violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Kapil Mishra, held a peace march called ‘Youth Against Jihadi Violence’ at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. This was Mishra’s first public appearance after his provocative statement given in Maujpur on Sunday. He participated in a protest held in favour of the amended citizenship Act in Maujpur area to seek removal of anti-CAA protestors from Jafrabad main road. Mishra had said that he had given three days time to Delhi Police to remove protestors and open the road. Soon after his departure, violence broke out in the area and later spread to other adjoining localities.

The march was a tribute to Ratan Lal, the Delhi Police head constable who lost his life in the violence and Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh area. Mishra also claimed that there was nothing inciting in his previous statements. “I was talking to a police officer that the road be cleared. If you call those blocking the road agitators and those asking to clear it terrorists, it shows your bias,” he said. Mishra, talking to the reporters at the peach march at Jantar Mantar, claimed that he had received death threats for allegedly inciting the violence. “No one is questioning people who are talking about dividing country but someone who requested for a road to be cleared is being called a terrorist,” said the BJP leader.