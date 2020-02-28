Home Cities Delhi

Kapil Mishra holds rally against ‘jihadi’ violence

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, held a peace march called ‘Youth Against Jihadi Violence’ at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP leader Kapil Mishra, held a peace march called ‘Youth Against Jihadi Violence’ at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. This was Mishra’s first public appearance after his provocative statement given in Maujpur on Sunday. He participated in a protest held in favour of the amended citizenship Act in Maujpur area to seek removal of anti-CAA protestors from Jafrabad main road. Mishra had said that he had given three days time to Delhi Police to remove protestors and open the road. Soon after his departure, violence broke out in the area and later spread to other adjoining localities.

The march was a tribute to Ratan Lal, the Delhi Police head constable who lost his life in the violence and Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh area. Mishra also claimed that there was nothing inciting in his previous statements. “I was talking to a police officer that the road be cleared. If you call those blocking the road agitators and those asking to clear it terrorists, it shows your bias,” he said. Mishra, talking to the reporters at the peach march at Jantar Mantar, claimed that he had received death threats for allegedly inciting the violence. “No one is questioning people who are talking about dividing country but someone who requested for a road to be cleared is being called a terrorist,” said the BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra Delhi riots Delhi violence
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp