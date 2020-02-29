Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Parvesh Verma to give one-month salary to kin of police, IB officials killed in Delhi riots

Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, dedicated hsi one-month salary to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty.

Published: 29th February 2020

Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on Saturday said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and Intelligence Bureau employee who were killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

"I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi," Verma, who represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, tweeted.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders, including Verma, in connection with the violence.

In the Assembly election, Verma courted controversy over his "terrorist" statement against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which he was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission.

