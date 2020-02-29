Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots aftermath: Charred home a morbid reminder of reality for Chand Bagh families

What was once home for four families now stands as a remnant of the devastating riots in New Delhi.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Burned Majar at Chand Bagh area during a protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  F 7/1, Chand Bagh, was once what four families called home. Now though, the charred remains of the structure serve as a chilling reminder of the violence that shook the neighbourhood to its core. Recalling the incidents which sound like a dystopian nightmare, Shaheen and Gani Mohammad, residents of the house, said that the riots left them without a roof over their heads.

Residents of F 7/1, Chand Bagh
stand in front of their burnt house. 
The violence in northeast
Delhi has claimed over 42
lives so far. (Photo | EPS)

“We are visiting our house for the first time since it was destroyed by the mob. One could tell that those people had no spec of humanity left in them. Somehow, my family and I went to the roof and took the ladder behind to flee to Faridabad,” said Shaheen, a single mother of two, who lost her husband a few years back.

Neighbours gathered around Shaheen and rallied together to get some food for the aggrieved families of F 7/1. Doing whatever possible within their means, the neighbours try to alleviate the pain the families are going through while still coming to grips with their own personal loses.

“No one from the government has come to see us. I used to have my own shop inside the house. That’s now gone, my bread and butter is now lost,” said Mohammad.  

“I recently heard about the compensation being provided by the Delhi government to the affected families, but what about all the important paperwork and documents of mine that have now been turned to ashes? The politicians only care about votes. The Chief Minister is making announcements from his own safe haven, while our lives are being burnt to the ground,” he added.

The house which had a total of four rooms looks is now deserted and barely standing.

The residents are scared to even enter their house fearing that the roof might collapse on them at any point of time. Shaheen and the others discussed among themselves the need to construct the building all over from scratch.

“We took shelter at one of my cousin’s place far away from the riots. They helped us a lot but for how long can we afford to be a burden to them. Ultimately one has to return home, unfortunately for us, there is no home anymore,” said another inhabitant of the building.

The damage done by the fire is visible on the two-storey house. While an investigation is underway, the residents of the scorched building can only look on and bemoan about what their future holds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Violence Delhi CAA Protests Chand Bagh CAA Delhi Police Northeast Delhi Protests
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp