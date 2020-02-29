Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: JNU warns students' body against providing shelter to victims on campus

According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Workers remove debris in a riot-affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration on Friday warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus.

In the notice, Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.

"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.

According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony.

Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and leftover 200 injured so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNUSU Delhi Riots Delhi Violence
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp