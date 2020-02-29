Home Cities Delhi

Drawing across the lines

The 1992 film was made as a part of the 40th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations and was worked on by teams from both countries.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Recent workshop in Delhi with Ishiguro Megumu who worked on the popular movie.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As any Indian child of the ’90s can attest, when it came to the Ramayana there were three visual interpretations: the Amar Chitra Katha comics, the Hindi live-action series, and the animated movie in both Hindi and English. These three sources were invariably in the background, whether in one’s own house or a neighbour’s or relatives’. 

The cartoon movie, titled Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, was especially epic, not least because of the formidable voice casts in both languages.

The English dub had narration by James Earl Jones, and had Ram voiced by Bryan Cranston, while the Hindi one had Amrish Puri voice Ravana, with Shatrughan Sinha as the narrator, while Ram was voiced by the Arun Govil, who essayed the role in the iconic live-action TV series.

And given the animation’s distinctive manga aesthetic, the involvement of Japanese filmmakers was patently obvious.  

The 1992 film was made as a part of the 40th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations and was worked on by teams from both countries.

Ishiguro Megumu, a famous Japanese animator who worked on the movie as a production supervisor was in Delhi earlier this week to conduct a workshop organised by Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in association with Japan Foundation and AiMAP.

Born in Tokyo, Ishiguro Megumu is a renowned Japanese animator and director, who has worked on popular Manga films and series. He is the animation director of Ikkyu San.

The workshop’s theme was Anime Production and Process with 110 participants learning about the Anime Animation processes and what goes on behind the production processes for an anime film/series. During the workshop, Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC, said, “Gaining insights into one of the most popular animation processes is quite insightful for the students. We are really thankful to Mr Ishiguro and the Japan Foundation for making this a reality for the students.” 

Megumu, speaking at the event said, “In the event organised with the help of MESC, a lot of young people who were interested in Japan and it’s culture came. They all put up extremely good questions so the time just flew by.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amar Chitra Katha Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp