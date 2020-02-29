Home Cities Delhi

Helpless, harried: Man still in search for answers about kin who went missing in Delhi riots

Speaking about his brother-in-law Firoz, he said that it was on the evening of February 24 when Firoz made a call that he got trapped in Karawal Nagar.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence.

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anees Ahmad, a resident of Loni area has been seen running around, helpless, looking for his brother-in-law. Ahmad reached East Delhi’s GTB Hospital on Thursday and went again on Friday morning looking for a clue about his brother-in-law, Firoz, who went missing on the evening of February 24. Firoz is so far untraceable. While waiting outside the hospital mortuary Ahmad narrated his ordeal.
 

A man outside GTB Hospital holds a picture of his
brother who went missing four days ago from
Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

“For two days I have been requesting the officials to let me identify the bodies. They did not allow me to check the bodies even yesterday. Today though, they have assured me to entry to the mortuary,” Ahmad said.

Speaking about his brother-in-law Firoz, he said that it was on the evening of February 24 when Firoz made a call that he got trapped in Karawal Nagar area and had taken shelter in a house.

“I had gotten a call from Firoz in the evening the day after the riots broke out in Karawal Nagar area. He told me that he had taken shelter in a house. However, thereafter, he went missing. We’ve searched for him everywhere. We went to the local police a number of times, but, to no avail. The police even refused to register an FIR despite several requests,” said Ahmad.

Ahmad fears that Firoz might have become one of the victims in the riots which have witnessed massive violence in northeast Delhi.

“I don’t know what to do. Nobody is helping us. Police are not listening to us. Firoz used to visit Chandni Chowk regularly for work and on February 24 he had gone there to bring some clothing material,” Ahmad said with tears in his eyes. 

148 FIRs filed, 630 held

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, a police spokesperson said on Friday. Of the total cases, 25 cases have been registered under the Arms Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Violence Delhi CAA Protests CAA Northeast Delhi riots Delhi Police Delhi Violence Death Toll
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp