Helpless, harried: Man still in search for answers about kin who went missing in Delhi riots

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anees Ahmad, a resident of Loni area has been seen running around, helpless, looking for his brother-in-law. Ahmad reached East Delhi’s GTB Hospital on Thursday and went again on Friday morning looking for a clue about his brother-in-law, Firoz, who went missing on the evening of February 24. Firoz is so far untraceable. While waiting outside the hospital mortuary Ahmad narrated his ordeal.



A man outside GTB Hospital holds a picture of his

brother who went missing four days ago from

Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

“For two days I have been requesting the officials to let me identify the bodies. They did not allow me to check the bodies even yesterday. Today though, they have assured me to entry to the mortuary,” Ahmad said.



Speaking about his brother-in-law Firoz, he said that it was on the evening of February 24 when Firoz made a call that he got trapped in Karawal Nagar area and had taken shelter in a house.



“I had gotten a call from Firoz in the evening the day after the riots broke out in Karawal Nagar area. He told me that he had taken shelter in a house. However, thereafter, he went missing. We’ve searched for him everywhere. We went to the local police a number of times, but, to no avail. The police even refused to register an FIR despite several requests,” said Ahmad.



Ahmad fears that Firoz might have become one of the victims in the riots which have witnessed massive violence in northeast Delhi.



“I don’t know what to do. Nobody is helping us. Police are not listening to us. Firoz used to visit Chandni Chowk regularly for work and on February 24 he had gone there to bring some clothing material,” Ahmad said with tears in his eyes.

148 FIRs filed, 630 held



A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, a police spokesperson said on Friday. Of the total cases, 25 cases have been registered under the Arms Act.