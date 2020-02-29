Riots in Delhi during Donald Trump visit mysterious, says Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Communal violence in parts of the national capital during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country was “intriguing and mysterious”, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said and hoped that the probe ordered by the government would bring out the truth.



Bedi, who has served in various capacities in Delhi, said that such large-scale violence and arson when the country was hosting an important dignitary such as Trump was “too much of a coincidence”.

“The visit had a lot of potential to strength the country’s economy. More economy means more wealth, jobs and industries. The violence happened at the time when India was being lauded by the world’s most powerful country. Any true lover of the country would have not done this,” Bedi said.



“One can have grouse (against the amended Citizenship Act). But the timing of the protest and the subsequent violence is very intriguing and mysterious,” she added.

The Puducherry L-G also claimed that the communal violence undermined international media coverage of Trump’s visit. Bedi said, another point of “intrigue” was the recent “media expose” about presence of a Molotov cocktails, stones and bottles of acid on the roof of the house of a “functionary”.



“The kind of evidence which is surfacing from a functionary’s rooftop points to a serious conspiracy. This kind of evidence links the issue with the “mystery” of violence during Trump’s visit,” Bedi said.