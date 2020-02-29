Home Cities Delhi

Situation peaceful in riot-hit northeast Delhi as shops open after five days

Sources, meanwhile, said the Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app.

People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The situation in northeast Delhi was peaceful Saturday morning with residents gradually coming to terms with the damage in communal riots in the area earlier this week.

Security personnel have been conducting flag marches and holding regular consultations with locals to assuage their fears.

They are also urging residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to the police.

Sources, meanwhile, said the Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app.

They said the government will make an appeal to people to not forward any such message because forwarding any material which causes enmity amongst communities is a crime.

The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.

Relatives of riot victims continued to wait outside the mortuary at GTB Hospital to receive bodies.

Some areas such as Maujpur and Babarpur have begun to show signs of normalcy.

On Saturday morning, a couple of stores selling daily needs goods like groceries, sweets and medicines opened after a gap of five days.

"The situation looks quite normal now. Customers are gradually turning up at my shop to buy items they need. But all the food items have gone stale as the shop was closed for five days," said Narayan Agarawal, owner of a sweet shop.

Shyamlal, who sells milk, told media that his business too was affected due to violence in the area.

"After the violence, the demand for milk came down. But people are now living in peace and with a feeling of brotherhood. Some people have moved out of the area because of which my business has come down," Syamlal said.

Police deployed in the area are convincing shopkeepers to open their shops.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

(With ANI Inputs)







