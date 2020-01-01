Home Cities Delhi

Mubarak Chowk set to be named after Kargil hero Vikram Batra

The naming panel also decided to install board and stone signage at Maharshi Dayanand Chowk in place of Rani Bagh.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen is PWD Minister Satyendar Jain | ARUN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Tuesday approved renaming of three city landmarks and some other places. Addressing mediapersons on the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Naming Committee has decided to rename Mubarak Chowk after Captain Vikram Batra (who was martyred during the Kargil conflict) and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road after Acharya Shri Mahapragya. The committee has also decided to rename Pragati Maidan Metro station as Supreme Court Metro station.”

The government said Mubarak Chowk is one of the most important junctions or intersections in the national capital, and, renaming it after the slain Army commander, who died heroically in the height of the Kargil conflict in 1999, will not only inspire Delhi residents, but also outsiders and visitors to such heroic deeds. The Deputy CM said the demand to rename the Chowk after Batra was raised by his parents, who visited Delhi and requested the government that the slain braveheart be honoured as thus.

“The demand to rename Pragati Maidan Metro station on the Blue Line after the Supreme Court was raised by the apex court itself in September. The request to rename Mehrauli-Badarpur Road after Acharya Mahapragya was made by people residing nearby, as well as various organisations,” the Deputy CM said.
The government also decided to rename Lajpat Nagar Flyover as Sri Jhoole Lal Setu and Shakti Nagar Chowk as Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk.

The naming panel also decided to install board and stone signage at Maharshi Dayanand Chowk in place of Rani Bagh. The changes would be implemented within a month.In 2017, the Delhi government put together the Naming Committee, headed by Sisodia, with the mandate to name government roads and institutions.

