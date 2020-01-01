North MCD proposes scheme to waive unpaid property tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to tax payers, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to bring in Property Tax Amnesty Scheme – a waiver policy which can be availed from January 1 to 15. “The Property Tax Amnesty Scheme, extend the benefit of waiver of 100 per cent interest and penalty on previous pending outstanding property tax in our jurisdiction,” a statement said.

North MCD Mayor Avtar Singh on Tuesday said that officials have been directed to write letters to secretary/presidents of group housing societies, RWAs/market association of industries and traders association in this regard.

He also said that officials have also been directed to make necessary arrangements in the offices for facilitating tax receipts through DD, online payments through payment gateways as no cash payments would be allowed.

In the financial budget for the year 2020, North MCD had proposed a 2 per cent hike in property tax for residential buildings and a 5 per cent hike on guest houses and paying guest accommodation. However, it was later scrapped.